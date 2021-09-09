Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge

As the JCP met lawyers protested at the Supreme Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Justice Ayesha Malik

The Judicial Commission Pakistan (JCP) meeting on Thursday ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to the Supreme Court. If the JCP had endorsed, Justice Malik would have been the first woman Supreme Court judge in Pakistan.

The JCP meeting faced a stalemate as there was no agreement on Justice Ayesha’s appointment to the apex court, sources told SAMAA TV.

Four members of the JCP voted in favour of her appointment and four in opposition, initial reports from the Supreme Court said. The ninth member Justice Qazi Faiz Isa did not attend the meeting as he is not in the country.

The JCP met under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. SAMAA’S Zulqarnain Iqbal says Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the Attorney General, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem voted in favour, while Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council Representative to the SJC Akhtar Hussain voted against the appointment.

Lawyers protest

As the JCP met, lawyers protested at the Supreme Court in Islamabad. The lawyers’ bodies had called for a nationwide protest on September 9 against the appointments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A joint meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Islamabad Bar Council and the high court bar associations at the PBC office on Monday made the call for protest.

Justice Ayesha Malik, a Lahore High Court judge, is known for her landmark verdict against the two-finger test in rape cases.

However, the lawyers’ bodies opposed her elevation to the Supreme Court because she ranked fourth in the seniority list of the Lahore High Court judges.

The Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, nevertheless, accorded his content to the nomination earlier this month.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed nominated Justice Ayesha Malik for the elevation in August.

Woman judge seat

During the JCP meeting on Thursday, the attorney general proposed that one seat should be reserved for women judges in the Supreme Court. He said lists of women judges should be called in from all four high courts in the country to appoint a woman judge to the supreme court.

At least four members of the JCP appreciated the attorney general for his proposal, but they did not agree with it, sources said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
justice ayesha malik
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Judicial Commission Pakistan, Justice Ayesha, First woman supreme court judge,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
Land records to go digital across Pakistan by 2022: PM
Land records to go digital across Pakistan by 2022: PM
Several students injured as police disperses Quetta sit-in
Several students injured as police disperses Quetta sit-in
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.