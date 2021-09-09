No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge

The Judicial Commission Pakistan (JCP) meeting on Thursday ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to the Supreme Court. If the JCP had endorsed, Justice Malik would have been the first woman Supreme Court judge in Pakistan.

The JCP meeting faced a stalemate as there was no agreement on Justice Ayesha’s appointment to the apex court, sources told SAMAA TV.

Four members of the JCP voted in favour of her appointment and four in opposition, initial reports from the Supreme Court said. The ninth member Justice Qazi Faiz Isa did not attend the meeting as he is not in the country.

The JCP met under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. SAMAA’S Zulqarnain Iqbal says Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the Attorney General, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem voted in favour, while Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council Representative to the SJC Akhtar Hussain voted against the appointment.

Lawyers protest

As the JCP met, lawyers protested at the Supreme Court in Islamabad. The lawyers’ bodies had called for a nationwide protest on September 9 against the appointments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A joint meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Islamabad Bar Council and the high court bar associations at the PBC office on Monday made the call for protest.

Justice Ayesha Malik, a Lahore High Court judge, is known for her landmark verdict against the two-finger test in rape cases.

However, the lawyers’ bodies opposed her elevation to the Supreme Court because she ranked fourth in the seniority list of the Lahore High Court judges.

The Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, nevertheless, accorded his content to the nomination earlier this month.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed nominated Justice Ayesha Malik for the elevation in August.

Woman judge seat

During the JCP meeting on Thursday, the attorney general proposed that one seat should be reserved for women judges in the Supreme Court. He said lists of women judges should be called in from all four high courts in the country to appoint a woman judge to the supreme court.

At least four members of the JCP appreciated the attorney general for his proposal, but they did not agree with it, sources said.