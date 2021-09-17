Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand withdrawal leaves England tour of Pakistan in doubt

Decision expected in next 24-48 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ICC

Following an abrupt postponement of the series from New Zealand, England Cricket Board will decide on its tour to Pakistan within next 24-48 hours, ECB spokesperson said on Friday.

The Kiwis, who arrived in Pakistan after 18 years, postponed the tour citing security concerns. The development was made just an hour before the first ODI of the ODI series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert,” the spokesperson said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed,” the spokesperson added.

England’s men and women teams are due to play two T20Is in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.

The women’s team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

According to the PCB statement, earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed that they had been alerted to some security alert and unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

 “Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same,” the statement read.

Prime Ministers of both counties also spoke over the issue.

The move also saw a backlash from cricketers and fans on social media, who termed the move ‘cowardly act’.

