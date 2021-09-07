New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances

New technology which will reduce the electricity bills for home appliances by at least 40% is in the offing, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

“It will be used in the making of home appliances such as fans, motors, tube lights and other electronic equipment,” he told SAMAA TV.

The new technology will save electricity and can be used in industries and other fields. He did not, however, give any further details on the initiative.

A laboratory will be opened at the port to check imported electrical equipment to see if it matches the new technology standard or not. If it doesn’t then the appliances will be sent back.

Power outages and over-billing are some of the major problems in Pakistan especially in Karachi which is the main business hub of the country.

Often Karachi people protest against K-Electric, NEPRA and Sindh government against load shedding and over-billing. This will solve their problems, it is hoped.