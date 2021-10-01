New guidelines: valid PCR test proof mandatory for air travel

All airline travelers, aged six and above, will be required to carry a valid negative PCR test result carried out with 72 hours of travel to, from or within Pakistan, new guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated on Thursday.

All deportees will, however, be exempt from this regulation.

Inbound, outbound travelers and passengers within Pakistan, with the exception of deportees, should register themselves on Pass Track app and submit the required information before their departure to Pakistan, according to CAA guidelines.

Who can travel without vaccination certificate

Beginning from October 1, only fully-vaccinated persons aged between 18 and above will be allowed to travel to, from or within Pakistan. They would be required to hold valid proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Passengers below 18 years of age may be allowed to travel to, from or within Pakistan without vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, Pakistani passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 would be allowed to travel to, from and within Pakistan without vaccination certificates until October 31. Proof of partial vaccination will be required from passengers between ages of 15 and 18 by November 1 and full vaccination proof by December 1 this year.

Air travelers below the age of 15 will be able to undertake domestic journeys until further notice in this regard.

People traveling to Pakistan

Pakistani students below the age of 18 and studying abroad will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without vaccination certificates but they will be required to carry full vaccination certificates on their outbound flights.

Foreigners and foreign passport-holders below the age of 18 will also be allowed to travel to Pakistan without vaccination certificates.

People medically advised against vaccination should hold a certificate from classified specialized doctors. Such passengers will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without fully or partially vaccinated requirement.

All airline passengers, six years or older, arriving in Pakistan will need to undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT). Diplomats will, however, be exempt from RAT when they arrive in Pakistan. They will be required to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Passengers testing positive on RAT upon arrival will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at a government or self-paid facility.

The CAA stated that because of the volatile Covid-19 situation, all passengers arriving in or from or within Pakistan will be subject to fulfill additional stipulation as and when advised by relevant health authorities.