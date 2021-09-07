New effort to refloat beached vessel today

Work on a fresh operation to refloat the ship Heng Tong 77 that ran aground near Seaview on July 21 has restarted with renewed vigour and a major effort will be made today, Tuesday, September 7.

Seamax, the company assigned the salvage work, stated that a new process to refloat the vessel would start in accordance with opportune lunar dates on September 7, triggering extra high tides needed for pushing the vessel back into a nearby navigable channel. The process, the company said, was expected to last till September 11.

Seamax officials insisted that it had hired the services of a new and experienced salvage master to ensure the success of its efforts.

A new salvage plan has been submitted by the company with the Marine Mercantile Department, a KPT official told SAMAA. KPT’s former deputy conservator Capt M. Altaf would monitor the entire operation aboard another vessel.

A crane barge and tugboats had been positioned ahead of the fresh operation to pull the stranded vessel into navigable waters.

New anchors have now been attached to the stranded vessel which lost them when it tried to strop drifting in the shallow water, officials involved in the operation said.

The vessel had beached during the Eidul Azha holidays while waiting outside the Karachi harbour.

Several past attempts to tow the ship into the sea had failed mainly because of poor planning, inadequate equipment and an inexperienced team. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had ordered a probe into these failures.

