New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions

The Taliban have delayed government formation in Afghanistan as the European Union has laid out conditions for stepping up engagement with the Taliban. The EU, however, says engagement did not amount to recognition of the Taliban government.

The Taliban were on Friday close to forming a government, but not quite there yet. The announcement of a new administration, earlier expected to be made after Friday afternoon prayers, would now not happen until Saturday at the earliest, a Taliban spokesman told AFP.

In a related development, women in Kabul protested for their rights a day after a similar demonstration in the Western city of Herat.

The efforts to reopen Kabul airport for civilian flights were also in full swing on Friday, and an aircraft from Qatar has landed at the Kabul airport.

The latest reports from the Panjshir province suggest the Taliban has taken over most parts of Panjshir valley, SAMAA TV’s Tariq Afaq reported.

New Taliban government postponed

Taliban’s Emir Mullah Hibatuallah was expected to announce the new government after the noon Friday prayers, and there were reports in the Afghan media that the head of Taliban Qatar office Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be made the chief executive of the Taliban Government.

“Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet,” Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior Taliban official told journalists on Friday.

However, the chief Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid later said that the announcement had been delayed until Saturday.

EU Conditions for engagement

The international communities has hinted at engagement with the Taliban if not an outright recognition. It has also pressed for an inclusive governement.

China confirmed a tweet from a Taliban spokesman hours earlier, indicating that Beijing will keep its embassy in Kabul open.

“We hope the Taliban will establish an open and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy and make a clean break with all terrorist groups,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

EU countries on Friday laid out conditions for stepping up engagement with the Taliban, agreeing to establish a joint Kabul civilian presence to help departures if security allows.

“We have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which doesn’t mean recognition, it’s an operational engagement,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Slovenia.

Borrell laid out a raft of “benchmarks” that the new authorities would have to meet as the Taliban gears up to announce a new government after seizing power.

These include Afghanistan not serving as a base for terrorism, respecting the rights of women and the media, the establishment of an “inclusive and representative” government, and allowing access for aid.

And he said the Taliban must live up to its commitment to allow at-risk foreign nationals and Afghans to continue to leave.

Borrell said the EU ministers agreed to work jointly, and to “coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul… if the security conditions are met”.

He said that, if security in Kabul was not assured, an EU mission could be set up in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban have an office for contacts with the outside world.

The bloc fears the absence of its diplomats leaves the field open to countries such as Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar, which are keeping their embassies open, the AFP said.

Humanitarian aid

The United Nations said it had restarted humanitarian flights to parts of the country, linking the Pakistani capital Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.

The country’s flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said it would resume domestic flights later Friday, while the United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying “urgent medical and food aid”.

Western Union and Moneygram said they were resuming money transfers, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive, and Qatar said it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul — a lifeline for aid.

Even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive, Afghanistan was heavily aid-dependent — with 40 percent of the country’s GDP drawn from foreign funding.

Women’s protest

Speculation is rife about the makeup of a new government, although a senior official said this week that women were unlikely to be included.

In Kabul, some 30 women took to the streets to demand the right to work and inclusion in the government — just a day after several dozen women held a similar protest in the western city of Herat.

Women’s rights were not the only major concern in the lead-up to the Taliban’s announcement of a new government.

In Kabul, residents voiced worry over the country’s long-running economic difficulties, now seriously compounded by the militant movement’s takeover.

“With the arrival of the Taliban, it’s right to say that there is security, but business has gone down below zero,” Karim Jan, an electronic goods shop owner, told AFP.

Aircraft lands at Kabul airport

Qatar’s foreign minister had announced on Thursday the Gulf state was working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s airport as soon as possible.

On Friday a commercial aircraft landed at the Kabul airport.

There were also signs of normality on Friday in Kabul, where a near-full house turned out to watch Afghanistan’s top cricketers play in a trial match — the first since the city fell to the insurgents — with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side in what witnesses described as a show of national unity.