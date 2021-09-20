Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years

The police have rescued a woman from a single-room apartment in Karachi’s Marwari Line of the Ranchore Line neighbourhood after receiving a tip-off that she was being held hostage.



Eidgah Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahid Mehmood told Samaa Digital that they were informed by police helpline 15 Madadgar that a man who identified himself as Junaid had called the helpline to alert them of the suspected hostage in Jannat Bibi Building.



A police team immediately headed to the address where they found a large number of people gathered outside the building. According to ASI Mehmood when they entered one single-room apartment, they found a very weak woman wrapped in a bed sheet. She was so weak she could not walk. An ambulance took her to Civil Hospital, Karachi for rehabilitation.



According to ASI Mehmood, people from the area caught her brother identified as Iqbal and handed him over to the police.



FIR No 280/21 under Sections 376, 344 and 354-A against Iqbal was registered on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle Muhammad Hassan. He told the police that the victim’s parents had died and her brother took her with him three years ago and severed all her connections with her family. People from the area had told Hassan that she was being held hostage.



Junaid, who called 15, told police that Iqbal rented the apartment two and a half years ago. Everyone knew Iqbal and his sister were living there but no one ever saw her. He claimed that sometimes they heard her crying, but no one intervened as it was considered a personal matter.



Junaid told the police that they began to suspect that something was wrong after someone threw used condoms out of the apartment. Though the apartment was locked, the women from the apartments tried to get a look inside through a window. They saw a woman lying naked.



District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that a woman medico-legal officer examined the victim.



“According to the WMLO, the victim was raped,” he confirmed. The police have acquired semen samples from the suspect and sent it for a serology. The investigation continues.