NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate

Islamabad, Skardu have achieved highest Covid immunisation targets

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to increase restrictions in cities with low levels of coronavirus vaccination, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced. "The only way out of the covid pandemic is to get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated," he said in a media briefing Wednesday. " Therefore as part of the strategy to reward citizens and cities that vaccinate, there will be higher restrictions on cities with a low level of vaccination and on citizens who are not vaccinated." The NCOC chief revealed that from October 1, a number of restrictions will be imposed on adults who have not yet been fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Umar warned that people who have not yet administered their second dose should visit immunisation centres before October 1, otherwise they won't be able to avail a number of services. Relaxations for eight cities The cities that have, on the other hand, achieved the highest targets of vaccinating people include Quetta, Peshawar, Skardu, Gilgit, Mirpur, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Muzaffarabad. The government has decided to loosen restrictions in these cities from October 1. 300 people allowed in indoor gatherings. 1,000 people allowed in outdoor gatherings. Vaccinated people allowed inside shrines. Cinemas halls opened for vaccinated people in these cities. Indoor dining allowed. Restaurants to stay open throughout the week. Wedding halls to stay open throughout the week. Meals allowed during air travel. Vaccinated people above the age of 18 years will be allowed to board the flights. So far, more than seven million people across the country have been fully vaccinated. "We are rapidly moving towards our vaccination targets," Umar said. The government further aims to immunise 40% of the population in all big cities. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,560 new Covid cases, while 52 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has been recorded at 3.19%. Government changing its covid strategy Special Assistant to the PM on Health Faisal Sultan revealed that 12% of the population has been fully vaccinated. "But there's still a long way to go." On Tuesday, the government decided to begin vaccination for students of and above 12 years. "Our education sector has suffered a lot during the lockdown. Immunising students is very important to prevent this further. It won't just protect them but also their family members," Sultan said. He stressed that the vaccination ratio of women and men should be equal. "Don't pay attention to any negative propaganda. There's no risk here. Pregnant women can get vaccinated too." Sultan added that it's time life goes back to normal and for that, it's very important that citizens keep getting vaccinated.
The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to increase restrictions in cities with low levels of coronavirus vaccination, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced.

“The only way out of the covid pandemic is to get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated,” he said in a media briefing Wednesday. ” Therefore as part of the strategy to reward citizens and cities that vaccinate, there will be higher restrictions on cities with a low level of vaccination and on citizens who are not vaccinated.”

The NCOC chief revealed that from October 1, a number of restrictions will be imposed on adults who have not yet been fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Umar warned that people who have not yet administered their second dose should visit immunisation centres before October 1, otherwise they won’t be able to avail a number of services.

Relaxations for eight cities

The cities that have, on the other hand, achieved the highest targets of vaccinating people include Quetta, Peshawar, Skardu, Gilgit, Mirpur, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Muzaffarabad.

The government has decided to loosen restrictions in these cities from October 1.

  • 300 people allowed in indoor gatherings.
  • 1,000 people allowed in outdoor gatherings.
  • Vaccinated people allowed inside shrines.
  • Cinemas halls opened for vaccinated people in these cities.
  • Indoor dining allowed.
  • Restaurants to stay open throughout the week.
  • Wedding halls to stay open throughout the week.
  • Meals allowed during air travel. Vaccinated people above the age of 18 years will be allowed to board the flights.

So far, more than seven million people across the country have been fully vaccinated. “We are rapidly moving towards our vaccination targets,” Umar said.

The government further aims to immunise 40% of the population in all big cities.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,560 new Covid cases, while 52 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has been recorded at 3.19%.

Government changing its covid strategy

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Faisal Sultan revealed that 12% of the population has been fully vaccinated. “But there’s still a long way to go.”

On Tuesday, the government decided to begin vaccination for students of and above 12 years. “Our education sector has suffered a lot during the lockdown. Immunising students is very important to prevent this further. It won’t just protect them but also their family members,” Sultan said.

He stressed that the vaccination ratio of women and men should be equal. “Don’t pay attention to any negative propaganda. There’s no risk here. Pregnant women can get vaccinated too.”

Sultan added that it’s time life goes back to normal and for that, it’s very important that citizens keep getting vaccinated.

 
