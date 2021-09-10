Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15

As many as 24 cities, towns affected in both province

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
File photo

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has extended the restrictions it imposed on 24 cities and towns in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, saying that restrictions would remain in place till September 15.

Under the restrictions, all educational institutions have been closed and inter-city travel has been banned and the select districts.

According to NCOC, the decision would be reviewed on September 15.

Restrictions will also be maintained on all indoor and outdoor functions and indoor gyms.

Cities and towns affected by the extension of restrictions included Islamabad, Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad in Punjab.

According to NCOC data, 951,140 vaccines were administered across Pakistan till September 8 while the total number of vaccine administered by the same date was 65,505,999.

