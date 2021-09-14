NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure

The National Command and Operation Centre has denied all rumours about the closure of educational institutes in Punjab.

The rumours were being spread on social media that schools will stay closed till September 30 which the NCOC clarified as “fake news”.

In a tweet, the NCOC said another item regarding the closure of the education sector was circulating. Education institutions in select districts of Punjab, KP and ICT are closed till September 15.

It said the decision on the review will be communicated through official channels.

Another fake news item regarding closure of education sector. Education institutions in selected districts of Punjab, KP and ICT are closed till 15th Sep 21. Decision on Review will be communicated through official channels. pic.twitter.com/N31sNl54Jg — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 13, 2021

On September 10, the Punjab government had closed all public and private schools till September 15 across the province. The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas after a surge of coronavirus cases were recorded. He has appealed to the public to stay at home and adhere to the government SOPs.

Earlier, educational institutions were closed for a week from September 6 to September 11 in multiple districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the new restrictions of NCOC.

Schools, colleges and universities closed.

Inter-city transport banned.

All indoor gatherings, weddings banned.

Outdoor gatherings allowed with 300 people.

Gyms closed.

It is mandatory for students of or above the ages of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15. Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.