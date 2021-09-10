Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Nazimabad ‘portion mafia’ taken up in court, SBCA hauled up

Causing problems to existing houses

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo—File

The Sindh High Court has summoned the Sindh Building Control Authority and Anti -Encroachment Cell to explain illegal constructions in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

The hearing was held against illegal construction near Nazimabad No. 2’s inquiry office.

In court, petitioner Naeem Khan said that a large number of illegal constructions were taking place in the area. A portion is being constructed on every street, causing misery to people living side by side these buildings.

He told the court that the SBCA and other authorities are not doing anything taking any action against this ‘portion mafia’. Illegal construction is ruining the beauty of the area, the petitioner said.

The court has issued notices to the DG SBCA, Director SBCA Liaquatabad, Assistant Director, Anti-Encroachment Cell and Deputy Advocate General.

On June 21, the residents of North Nazimabad Block N complained about illegal constructions in the area.

They said that the “builder mafia” was at work, constructing houses and building illegally.

