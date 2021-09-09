PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former PM Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year.

Javed Latif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore against Rs 500 million illegal assets case.

The NAB team investigated him for one hour and 45 minutes and sought details of his sources of income.

During the investigation, he recorded his statement and said his family is in business since 1950. He added they run Mian Garments and Mian Departments stores as well.

He denied any involvement in corrupt activities, saying Mian flour mill was an enterprise even before he had become a district council member.

After the investigation, the PML-N leader talked to media outside the NAB office and expressed anger over accountability bureau.

“Since 2000, such cases are being made but not a single case of corruption has been proved. NAB really likes me because whenever I speak in the assembly they immediately summon me,” he said. “Now I am mentally ready to respond to their questions.”

When asked, he claimed that Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan this year. He added that those who disqualified him also realised there was no option except to have Nawaz Sharif back.

Javed Latif said an impression was being given that PPP will come to power. However, he added, if Bilawal Bhutto comes to power in a democratic way then PML-N would have no objection.

The former premier was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. In November 2019, the government allowed him to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.