Naseeb Zadran Khan named new CEO of Afghan Cricket Board

The Taliban have fired Hamid Shinwari, the executive director of Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Shinwari, who was appointed to the post in April 2021, posted on his Facebook page on Monday he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Taliban interim interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Although, he said, he was not given any reason for his dismissal he was told he would be replaced by Naseeb Zadran Khan.

“Naseeb Khan, has been introduced as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), by the board’s chairman Mr AzizullahFazli. He holds a Master’s degree and has knowledge of cricket as well,” read the tweet from the ACB.

An online media report said that Khan pledged all necessary facilities to players for their preparations ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE in October and November.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 2 in men’s T20 World Cup alongside New Zealand, 2007 champions India, 2009 champions Pakistan and two yet-to-be-known qualifiers from Round 1. Their campaign starts from October 25 against a qualifier team in Sharjah.

The Taliban’s order banning women from sports — including cricket — has caused an international backlash. The Australian Cricket Board last week canceled a match with Afghanistan’s cricket team to protest the ban on women from sports in Afghanistan.

The official Facebook page of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced Naseebullah Haqqani as the new executive director.