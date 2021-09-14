NADRA refuses disabled girl CNIC, court demands answers

The Sindh High Court has issued a notice to the chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, and others over refusing to issue a CNIC to the girl who is differently-abled.

Her lawyer told the court that her father left in childhood and since then she lives with her mother.

He said that NADRA is refusing to issue the CNIC without her father’s appearance. If she does not have a CNIC she can not get a vaccination, open bank account, etc.

The lawyer said that she has a disability certificate and NADRA should have issued her CNIC in the presence of her mother.

The court has ordered the officers to submit an explanation within two weeks.