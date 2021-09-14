Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
NADRA refuses disabled girl CNIC, court demands answers

Lawyer says NADRA insisting father appear

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

The Sindh High Court has issued a notice to the chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, and others over refusing to issue a CNIC to the girl who is differently-abled.

Her lawyer told the court that her father left in childhood and since then she lives with her mother.

He said that NADRA is refusing to issue the CNIC without her father’s appearance. If she does not have a CNIC she can not get a vaccination, open bank account, etc.

The lawyer said that she has a disability certificate and NADRA should have issued her CNIC in the presence of her mother.

The court has ordered the officers to submit an explanation within two weeks.

