NAB Chairman to get extension through ordinance

The PTI government has decided to issue an ordinance to extend the four-year term of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the Law Minister Farogh Naseem to prepare a draft of the presidential ordinance, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The prime minister has been advised to give a temporary extension to the NAB Chairman it said.

A meeting was held at the Prime Minister House on Thursday to discuss the legal implications of the decision.

Justice Javed Iqbal would continue to serve as the chairman until a new NAB head is appointed after consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly, the TV said.

At the moment, consultation with the opposition leader is not possible, the prime minister was quoted as saying.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal’s term ends on October 8.

‘Consultation not required for extension’

Under the section 6(b)i of the National Accountability Ordinance, the president appoints NAB Chairman in consultation with the leader of the house and the leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The relevant section reads: “There shall be a Chairman NAB to be appointed by the President in consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly for a non-extendable period of four years on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the President and shall not be removed except on the grounds of removal of Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

However, the government believes an extension is possible and the consultation with the opposition leader was not mandatory in case of an extension.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live, Babar Awan, the advisor to prime minister for parliamentary affairs, said there was a difference between a new appointment and an extension.

The law mandated consultation with the opposition leader only when a new chairman is being appointed, it did not require consultation in case of an extension, Awan said.

He said extensions were a norm in the country and Justice Khalilur Rehman Ramday, too, was granted an extension [as a Supreme Court ad hoc judge].

He said consultation with Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was not possible because he was an accused in NAB cases.