Muzaffargarh man arrested for abducting, raping woman sub-inspector

FIR under sections of torture, kidnapping registered

Posted: Sep 5, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Muzaffargarh police have arrested a man on charges of abducting a woman sub-inspector and raping her.

The survivor, a gender crime investigation officer at the Saddar police station, was stopped on her way back home earlier this week.

“The suspect, identified as Kashif, was in a car. He kidnapped the woman at gunpoint and took her to an empty plot near the Chaman Bypass,” the investigation officer said. He raped and beat her up multiple times and then fled from the crime scene.

The woman has been moved to the DHQ Hospital where she’s under treatment.

On Sunday, the police revealed that Kashif has been arrested and his car has been seized. An FIR including sections of abduction, rape, and torture has been registered at the Saddar police station.

The DSP of the city police station has been instructed to lead the investigations.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident. He has directed the regional police officer of Dera Ghazi Khan to prepare an initial case report.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
