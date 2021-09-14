Murtaza Wahab: Standby to tackle all rain-related issues

An effective mechanism must be devised to immediately tackle rain-related issues, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.

Directing all local bodies and district administration officers to ensure seamless coordination between various departments.

The Karachi administrator was chairing a meeting to review rain-related arrangements in all districts. The meeting was attended, among others, by deputy commissioners, administrators and municipal commissioners at the Old KMC Building.

Stressing on the need for vigilance, he said all relevant officials should visit their respective areas for immediately identifying problem areas.

Urging officials to ensure proper cleaning of storm water drains in their respective districts, Murtaza Wahab called for ensuring proper draining of rainwater during the next monsoon rains.

The Karachi administrator said that all machinery should be operational and on standby, ensuring timely action after the rains.

“All district administrators should make proper arrangements for draining out rainwater from their areas,” he said.

Wahab expressed satisfaction over the deployment of machinery and officials during the previous monsoon spell.