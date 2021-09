The Taliban announced Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the leader of their new government in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also told a press conference that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

Other portfolios in the interim government

Interior Minister – Siraj Haqqani

Foreign Minister – Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi

Defence Minister – Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob