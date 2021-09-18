Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman requests bail in harassment case

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, arrested on charges of raping a madrassa student, has approached a Lahore sessions court for bail.

The suspect’s lawyer, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, submitted an application in court on Saturday. It stated that the cleric was being deliberately framed in the case. “I am an innocent and law-abiding citizen.”

The bail plea claimed that the plaintiff was using madrassa politics to file a false case against him. “The viral video is fabricated. Its date and time have not been mentioned in the FIR.”

Pirzada said that the cleric could not even think of committing a crime as grave as this one. “The police have completed the investigation against him so there’s no point in keeping him behind bars.”

Rehman is ready to submit surety bonds, the lawyer assured, adding that the court should grant him bail.

At a hearing on Friday, the police submitted the complete investigation report in court. It proved that the cleric had been raping the complainant over a span of time.

At least 22 witnesses have been named against the suspect in the challan. Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid will hear the case on September 20.

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case

On June 16, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore, was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another guy of putting someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him citing that the mufti was a pious man and accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.