MSCI downgrades Pakistan’s stock market from emerging to frontier

Global investment research firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has decided to downgrade Pakistan from Emerging Market (EM) to Frontier Market (FM).

MSCI, which provides, among other services, stock indexes to institutional investors and hedge funds, arrived to this decision after taking feedback from market participants in a recent consultation about reclassification proposal for MSCI Pakistan Index.

Inclusion in the MSCI indexes help its constituent stocks to attract investment from international, particularly, American investors who want to buy into global stocks through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds that mirror these indexes or use them a benchmark for their own performance.

The decision will come into force in November 2021. The MSCI EM Index Pakistani constituents include Lucky Cement, Habib Bank Limited and Muslim Commercial Bank, whereas MSCI FM Index adds a fourth constituent Oil and Gas Development Company.

“This development would improve Pakistan’s visibility as the weight in Emerging Markets was 0.02%,” KASB Securities said in a report–Pakistan’s weight in MSCI FM Index will be 1.9%.

Topline Securities also has an optimistic take on this development. “We believe the reclassification to FM from EM may turn out to be beneficial for Pakistan in terms of reduction in foreign selling,” the Karachi-based brokerage said. Foreigners have sold equities worth $730 million (net) since December 31, 2019, and have sold equities worth $159 million (net) this year already, it added. “We expect the selling pressure from foreign fund to persist till at least Nov-2021, and may wade off post the rebalancing,” it said, adding, “We estimate investment of passive EM funds in Pakistan to the tune of $125 million to 175 million, where around $75 million to 100 million are likely invested in main EM stocks while $50 million to 75 million are potentially parked in small cap EM stocks.”

MSCI EM Index vs MSCI FM Index

Effective November, Lucky Cement, HBL and MCB, currently in the emerging market category, will move to the MSCI FM Index and OGDC will join that list. So what’s difference between these two indexes? The MSCI EM Index measures the financial performance of companies in fast-growing economies around the world and tracks mid-cap and large-cap stocks in 27 countries, dominated by Chinese, Taiwanese, and South Korean companies. On the other hand, the MSCI FM Index captures large and mid cap representation across 27 frontier markets countries.

MSCI says Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, however it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity, Topline said.



MSCI also announced the launch of a consultation on the potential inclusion of the MSCI Pakistan Index to the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index and the MSCI Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Index as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review. The results of this consultation will be announced coinciding with the February 2022 Quarterly Index Review.

As per MSCI simulation, Pakistan is likely to have a weight of 1.9% in MSCI FM Index and about 5.5% in the MSCI FM 100 index, the brokerage said.