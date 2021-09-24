Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

MQM-P: No new tax necessary if Karachi gets due share

Wasim Akhtar warns K-Electric against including municipal charges in bills

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

If the Sindh government promptly paid due share of Karachi in revenue earnings, there would be no need to impose any new tax on the people of Karachi, MQM-P Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference held at Bahadurabad office, Akhtar warned the K-Electric to refrain from implementing any anti-people decision on collecting municipal corporation charges in its bills.

He said: “The people of Karachi will mount a protest campaign against this decision of the Sindh government.”

Describing K-Electric a defaulter, he said that the power utility still owed million of rupees to the KMC in unpaid charges.

A detailed report, he reminded, about the amount owed by the K-Electric had been submitted in the Supreme Court during his tenure as the mayor of Karachi.

Criticizing the Sindh government for not releasing KMC’s due share of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT), he said that it was the corporation’s legal right.

Advising the federal government not to support the Sindh government on the issue of imposing municipal charges in Karachi, he wondered: “Does the Sindh government follow the same tax collection pattern anywhere else in the province?”

Karachi, said MQM-P MPA Muhammad Hussain, generated an annual revenue of Rs2,500 billion for Sindh, but what did it get in return.

“Karachi is still deprived of basic facilities despite generating most of Sindh’s revenue funds,” Hussain said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Wasim Akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
new tax in Karachi, Karachi revenue earnings, K-Electric defaulter, municipal charges in Karachi, power utility,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
SC to issue detailed verdict, won't reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
SC to issue detailed verdict, won’t reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
Ghost jab? Nawaz in London but vaccinated in Lahore
Ghost jab? Nawaz in London but vaccinated in Lahore
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Women must come forward to inherit during their lifetimes: SC
Women must come forward to inherit during their lifetimes: SC
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Karachi to pay Rs100-300 per house for garbage collection: SSWMB
Karachi to pay Rs100-300 per house for garbage collection: SSWMB
Karachi cops to spot check vaccination cards
Karachi cops to spot check vaccination cards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.