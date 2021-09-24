MQM-P: No new tax necessary if Karachi gets due share

If the Sindh government promptly paid due share of Karachi in revenue earnings, there would be no need to impose any new tax on the people of Karachi, MQM-P Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference held at Bahadurabad office, Akhtar warned the K-Electric to refrain from implementing any anti-people decision on collecting municipal corporation charges in its bills.

He said: “The people of Karachi will mount a protest campaign against this decision of the Sindh government.”

Describing K-Electric a defaulter, he said that the power utility still owed million of rupees to the KMC in unpaid charges.

A detailed report, he reminded, about the amount owed by the K-Electric had been submitted in the Supreme Court during his tenure as the mayor of Karachi.

Criticizing the Sindh government for not releasing KMC’s due share of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT), he said that it was the corporation’s legal right.

Advising the federal government not to support the Sindh government on the issue of imposing municipal charges in Karachi, he wondered: “Does the Sindh government follow the same tax collection pattern anywhere else in the province?”

Karachi, said MQM-P MPA Muhammad Hussain, generated an annual revenue of Rs2,500 billion for Sindh, but what did it get in return.

“Karachi is still deprived of basic facilities despite generating most of Sindh’s revenue funds,” Hussain said.

