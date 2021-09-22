MQM announces ‘exodus’ commemorations, rally against Sindh govt

MQM (Pakistan) has expressed its determination to observe a three-day event to memorialize the mass exodus that occurred during the Partition in 1947. It has also announced a rally against the Sindh government on October 2.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari said that September 24, 25 and 26 would be observed as Ayam-e-Hijrat (Exodus Days) while a protest rally would be taken out on October 2 for the basic rights of Karachi and Hyderabad. The rally would be staged in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad office, Senator Faisal Sabzwari accused the PPP-led Sindh government of an inherent bias against the interests of Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said: “They (the Sindh government) are trying to deprive Karachi and Hyderabad of basic civic facilities.”

The youth of Karachi and Hyderabad were being denied jobs in government departments and the apathy of the provincial government had utterly destroyed infrastructure in Hyderabad.

Senator Sabzwari urged the Supreme Court to initiate a suo motu case against the Sindh government’s bad governance.

“Only Supreme Court remarks against the Sindh government are not enough to resolve these issues. The apex court must act against the poor performance of the Sindh government,” he said.

The Sindh government, he said, was violating constitutional rules, including laws governing the affairs of the local bodies.

The MQM-P senator pointed out that the quota of coronavirus vaccine was being allowed to expire, but the Sindh government was not expediting the vaccination process in the province.

“The wastage of resources at provincial level is very common … The apex court must also take a suo motu notice over the issues,” Sabzwari maintained.

On the same occasion, Deputy Convener of MQM-P Wasim Akhtar said that the party would also take out a protest rally in Karachi but its venue and route had not yet been finalized.

Arrangements in this regard would be finalised in the MQM-P Coordination Committee meeting in a couple of days, he said.

The MQM-P leader said that the Hyderabad protest rally was in continuation of the Karachi rally taken out by MQM-P on July 3.

Akhtar said: “The MQM-P planned a protest rally in Hyderabad against the Sindh government on July 31, but it was postponed because of a rise in the incidence of coronavirus cases. The rally has now been rescheduled to be held on October 2.”