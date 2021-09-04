Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers’ obscene videos

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested the owner of a mobile payment shop for filming and sharing obscene videos of his female customers on social media.

FIA Karachi’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) received a complaint from a resident of Shershah, Karachi that someone has uploaded obscene videos of his daughter on social media.

The complainant raised suspicions on a man running the mobile payments shop in his area and requested the agency to investigate.

Karachi CCRC recorded the statement of the victim. It then raided the shop and seized mobile phones and the laptop of the suspect, Muhammad Yousuf.

Initial technical analysis of the suspect’s mobile phone and social media accounts established that he was involved in blackmailing, threatening, harassing and defaming the complainant.

The technical analysis proved that the suspect not only transmitted obscene videos and pictures of the complainant, but he also filmed obscene videos of many girls.

The suspect used to take the mobile phone numbers of his female customers when they came to his shop to top up their credit. Later, he would telephone the girls, befriend then and establish a relationship.

An FIR No 31/2021 under Sections 20, 21, 24 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016 has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the victim.

According to the FIA, a female stress counsellor from Karachi’s CCRC is contacting other victims to arrange meetings with them so that they can be helped and informed that they are no longer under threat of being harassed as the accused has been arrested.