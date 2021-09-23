Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ghost jab? Nawaz in London but vaccinated in Lahore

Nawaz Shairf gets first dose of Sinovac

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

A Lahore vaccination centre has registered a Covid-19 vaccination on the computerised ID card of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is actually in London for medical treatment.

According to the registration details uploaded to the Nadra portal, this Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of Sinovac on Wednesday, September 22.

The Punjab health department took notice of the negligence by the Kot Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre. It said an investigation is being conducted against the vaccination centre.

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said an investigation was needed. He said it was possible that a family member of Nawaz Sharif had sought to acquire a certificate in his name. If the identity card is genuine, then there should be a case against Nawaz Sharif and the card user, he said.

Nawaz, who has thrice been Pakistan's prime minister, travelled to the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment.

He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

In October 2019, the Islamabad High Court had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds and allowed him to travel to London. His bail expired in February 2020 but he is still in London

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fake vaccine registration, Nawaz Sharif CNIC, Nawaz Sharif, Lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
SC to issue detailed verdict, won't reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
SC to issue detailed verdict, won’t reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
'Fake threat' received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
‘Fake threat’ received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi's Alladin Park
Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi’s Alladin Park
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
SCMP: Pakistan seeks Taliban help to start talks with TTP
SCMP: Pakistan seeks Taliban help to start talks with TTP
Today’s Outlook: PM meets T20 squad, real estate Karachi hearings
Today’s Outlook: PM meets T20 squad, real estate Karachi hearings
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.