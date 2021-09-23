Ghost jab? Nawaz in London but vaccinated in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Lahore vaccination centre has registered a Covid-19 vaccination on the computerised ID card of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is actually in London for medical treatment.

According to the registration details uploaded to the Nadra portal, this Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of Sinovac on Wednesday, September 22.

The Punjab health department took notice of the negligence by the Kot Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre. It said an investigation is being conducted against the vaccination centre.

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said an investigation was needed. He said it was possible that a family member of Nawaz Sharif had sought to acquire a certificate in his name. If the identity card is genuine, then there should be a case against Nawaz Sharif and the card user, he said.

Nawaz, who has thrice been Pakistan's prime minister, travelled to the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment.

He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

In October 2019, the Islamabad High Court had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds and allowed him to travel to London. His bail expired in February 2020 but he is still in London