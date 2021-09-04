Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Court extends bail of four suspects

Over 400 men assaulted a woman TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14

A Lahore sessions court has extended the pre-arrest bail of four men, accused of harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, till September 14.

The men, identified as Khizer, Umar, Asif, and Akhter approached the court with their counsel on Friday. They said they were ready to join the investigation but there was an apprehension of their arrest by the police.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed granted the men bail, instructed them to join the investigation, and barred the police from arresting them.

Ninety-men arrested in the case will, on the other hand, be released from Lahore’s Camp Jail Saturday after the TikToker failed to identify them in an identification parade on September 1.

The police have arrested 104 men through geofencing and face matching so far. Of these, only six have been identified.

Petition to charge TikToker with crime

On Wednesday, a man, identified as Asmatullah, filed a petition for criminal proceedings to be taken against the woman in the Lahore High Court.



He claimed that the TikToker had invited her followers to Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14. “According to the guards of the Greater Iqbal Park, the woman had two chances to escape the crowd but she didn’t avail them.”



The petition called for “criminal action” against the woman for “inciting the mob” and demanded regulation of content on social media applications such as TikTok.



The petition has been rejected.

The case

The victim said that she was at the Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends to make a video for her YouTube channel when suddenly more than 300 to 400 men attacked them. The victim said when she and her friends tried to get away from the crowd, the guards at the Minar opened the gate of the fence and they went inside.

The men jumped over the fence and surged towards us and started pulling me, the woman said. She said that they clawed and tore her clothes. She said that some men tried to help her but the crowd was so overwhelmingly large that they couldn’t do anything.

She said that the mob of men also assaulted her partner Amir Sohail’s friend and snatched his cellphone and Rs15,000. They even forcefully took off my gold ring and gold earrings, she said.

Videos of the incident surfaced later as many people present had cell phones and started recording the commotion. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. People can be seen raising their mobile phones to take videos and pictures of her and start pushing her around. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. As the video goes on, a man is heard saying “Azaan ho rahi hai.” The call to prayer had started to fill the air.

Another video shows men throwing the woman in the air.

The FIR was registered after the horrific footage of the woman being pushed, groped, and thrown in the air went viral on social media.