Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team

The New Zealand cricket team visiting Pakistan after 18 years has been assigned a high-level security detail that includes regular army troops as well as the SSG elite commandos.

An infantry company, comprising a light commando battalion and an SSG platoon of Pakistan Army and two helicopters have been assigned to provide security to the visitors. The helicopters will provide aerial reconnaissance.

New Zealand’s cricket team landed in Pakistan at Islamabad after a gap of 18 years.

Former test cricketers were among those who welcomed the Kiwis arriving at Islamabad airport.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of the Black Caps disembarking a bus at the hotel. Their bags were sprayed with disinfectants in the hotel lobby before they went to the rooms.

The New Zealand team will play five T20s and three one-day matches with Pakistan. The one-day series will not be part of the World Cup Super League.

Matches in Lahore and elsewhere will be assisted by army personnel, who will also backup in planning the route, picking of venues and manning the motorcade.

The New Zealand team is being led by Tom Latham instead of Kyle Jamieson.

The change in the status of the one-day series is because of the lack of availability of the Umpire Decision Review Sytem (DRS). The one-day matches will be played as part of a series.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team practised at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Fakhar Zamaan was seen carrying a national flag as the team entered the stadium.

The Green Shirts played an intra-squad practice match that continued late in the evening. The PCB twitter handle proudly shared a photo saying “the lights are on at the Pindi Cricket Stadium!”

Earlier, the PCB announced ticket prices and other details about the matches.