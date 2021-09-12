Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team

Green shirts play intra-squad practice match

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman carries country's national flag upon his arrival to attend a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 11, 2021 ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against New Zealand. (Photo /AFP)

The New Zealand cricket team visiting Pakistan after 18 years has been assigned a high-level security detail that includes regular army troops as well as the SSG elite commandos.

An infantry company, comprising a light commando battalion and an SSG platoon of Pakistan Army and two helicopters have been assigned to provide security to the visitors. The helicopters will provide aerial reconnaissance.

New Zealand’s cricket team landed in Pakistan at Islamabad after a gap of 18 years.

Former test cricketers were among those who welcomed the Kiwis arriving at Islamabad airport.

Disinfectants at hotel

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of the Black Caps disembarking a bus at the hotel. Their bags were sprayed with disinfectants in the hotel lobby before they went to the rooms.

The New Zealand team will play five T20s and three one-day matches with Pakistan. The one-day series will not be part of the World Cup Super League.

Matches in Lahore and elsewhere will be assisted by army personnel, who will also backup in planning the route, picking of venues and manning the motorcade.

The New Zealand team is being led by Tom Latham instead of Kyle Jamieson.

The change in the status of the one-day series is because of the lack of availability of the Umpire Decision Review Sytem (DRS). The one-day matches will be played as part of a series.

Green shirts practice in the Stadium

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team practised at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Fakhar Zamaan was seen carrying a national flag as the team entered the stadium.

The Green Shirts played an intra-squad practice match that continued late in the evening. The PCB twitter handle proudly shared a photo saying “the lights are on at the Pindi Cricket Stadium!”

Earlier, the PCB announced ticket prices and other details about the matches.

FaceBook WhatsApp
New Zealand vs Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
New Zealand cricket team, Black Caps Pakistan, New Zealand Pakistan visit, security for New Zealand team in Pakistan, military to provide security cover for New Zealand
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Who is running for Sunday’s cantonment boards poll in Karachi
Who is running for Sunday’s cantonment boards poll in Karachi
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan: ISPR
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan: ISPR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.