Six militants killed, suicide bomber arrested in Balochistan

At least six militants including two commanders have been killed in Balochistan’s Kharan during an operation by the FC, a military spokesman said on Friday.

In a separate development, a suicide bomber and three of his accomplices were arrested in Turbat.

According to an ISPR statement, the FC troops conduct an intelligence-based operation in Kharan, where they exchanged fire with militants.

The exchange of fire killed six militants including two commanders, Gul Mir and Kaleemullah Bolani, according to the statement issued from Rawalpindi.

A heavy cache of weapons was recovered.

In Turbat, Law-enforcement agencies arrested a suicide bomber and three of his accomplices after they carried out a raid on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department said that a large quantity of explosives and ammunition was also seized during the operation.

He also said that all of the detainees were involved in the attack against the Chinese convoy in Gwadar earlier this month and their handler was in a neighbouring country.