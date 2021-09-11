Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in 11 sectors of Islamabad in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The movement of people has been strictly restricted in these areas for two weeks.

F7/1 – streets 32, 40,

F10/2 – streets 17, 18

E11/2 – streets 9, 138

G2/1 – streets 20, 23, 39, 48, 92, 104

G7/2 – streets 10, 58

G9/3 – streets 68, 74, 75, 123

G10/2 – street A24

G11/2 – streets 33, 42, 43, 44, 71

G13/2 – streets 33, 34, 48

I8/4 – streets 85, 86

I9/4 – streets 34, 35

I10/2 – street 3

Only grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open in the areas. One person will be allowed to leave the house to buy necessities. It will be mandatory for them to carry their CNICs at all times. All private and public gatherings have been banned.

The commissioners and assistant commissioners of the localities have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs. Violaters will be punished.

In the last 24 hours, 3,480 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 82 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate in the country has been reported at 5.05%.

Earlier this week, the government decided to close educational institutions in Islamabad till September 15.