News

Medical students marching to PM House clash with police

Many students were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The protesting students have resumed the sit in. TV GRAB

Medical students staging a sit in in Islamabad for the past five days clashed with the police on Wednesday night when they tried to march towards the Prime Minister House.

The police baton-charged the students and arrested some of them. Many of the protestors were wounded, SAMAA’s Adil Tanoli reported.

Medical students are holding a sit-in at the D-Chowk against the entrance test to medical colleges, claiming that the test conducted online was flawed.

On Wednesday night, the protesters tried to go to the Prime Minister House. When the police blocked roads, there was a scuffle. Students chanted slogans and pushed ahead. The police responded with a baton-charge.

The sit-in at the D-Chowk entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Protesters said since no one would hear them, they tried to march towards the PM House.

After the police foiled their attempt to march, they resumed the sit-in.

The students said they would not return home until their demands are met.

“We wanted to be the guests of the prime minister, but the prime minister is not ready to host us,” said one of the protestors.

Protestors said they were mishandled by private goons while the police had used excessive force against them, not sparing even the women.

“Imran Khan should know that these are his own children. They are the country’s future,” another student said and then asked “Is this the state of Madinah?”

Medical students demand that the MD-CAT entry test should be conducted again on campus, not online.

