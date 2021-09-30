MDA to auction 100 commercial plots in Schemes 45, 25-A

Malir Development Authority (MDA) will auction off commercial plots in MDA Schemes 45 and 25-A. Two separate auctions will be held on two consecutive days.

The auction of plots in MDA Scheme 45 will be held on October 13. The bidding process will start at 10am at Junagarh Lawn adjacent to the Mushrique Shopping Center in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The MDA Scheme 45 is located in Taiser Town along the Northern Bypass.

Commercial plots of MDA Scheme 25-A will be auctioned on October 14 at the same venue and time. MDA’s Scheme 25-A is located in Shah Latif Town on the National Highway.

MDA is offering as many as 64 commercial units in various categories for auction in Taiser Town Scheme-45. These plots measure between 60 square yards and 7000 square yards.

These plots are located in different sectors, including Sectors 84, 85, 35-A, 48, 38, 80-1, 72-1, 1-76-04, 61-B, 63, 9-1, 26-1, 28-1, 2-B, 33, 32-I, 32-II and 33-III.

At least 36 commercial plots will be auctioned in various sectors in MDA’s Scheme 25-A, measuring between 150 square yards and 800 square yards. These plots are available in sectors 30-B, 30-F, 16-B, 17-A, 17-B, 17-C, 22-A and 20-D.

The public can get more information in this regard by contacting the Executive Engineer (XEN), MDA Taiser Town, Scheme 45, Muhammad Arif, and XEN MDA Shah Latif Town, Scheme 25-A, Zahid Khan, on their cell numbers 0334-3549438 and 0300-2636899.

Both executive engineers confirmed that the auctions were being held by MDA in a bid to generate greater revenue.

In April, the KDA held auction for 47 commercial plots in various townships. The plots were located in townships of Korangi, Surjani, North Karachi and Old Nazimabad and Clifton and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

