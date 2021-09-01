Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Maryam Nawaz reprimanded for speaking aloud in the court

PMLN leader was socializing with supporter

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Maryam Nawaz at Islamabad High Court (Photo Twitter)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been reprimanded by Judges at the Islamabad High Court for failing to observe courtroom decorum.

The Islamabad High Court was hearing appeals against convictions in Avenfield and Alazizia references on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz was a little late and arrived when the two-member bench had already begun the proceedings.

The PMLN leader was apparently unaware that the court was already in session. She walked into the courtroom speaking aloud with her supporters and waving to them.

Before she entered, Justice Aamir Farooq had already asked where the petitioners, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, were. A junior lawyer from the PMLN legal team informed the court that the petitioners as well as their lawyer Amjad Pervez were on the way.

The fact that Maryam and Safdar were running late did not irk the judges. However, when the PML-N leader entered the courtroom talking aloud and socializing with her supporter, the judges were annoyed.

Justice Aamir Farooq reprimanded Maryam Nawaz for failing to observe the court decorum and asked whether the court should cancel her bail.

PML-N’s Atta Tarrar was quick to apologize on the behalf of Maryam.

The PML-N legal team also sought postponement because the chief counsel Amjad Pervez could not show up.

The court has set September 8 as the next date for the hearing. It has asked petitioners to not seek a further delay.

