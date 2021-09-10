Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays

Traders have been battling the Sindh government to ease up

Posted: Sep 10, 2021
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Businesses and markets in Karachi will remain open on Fridays.Photo—File

Markets and businesses in Karachi will stay open on Fridays because the Sindh government has accepted the traders’ demands.

The government had tightened restrictions last month to declare Friday a “safe day” to try to limit the transmission of coronavirus. The rule was that every shop had to close 8pm. The community of traders objected to this limitation and two days off per week, arguing that this ate into their bottom line and exacerbated financial pressure they had been putting up with since Covid’s advent.

They protested that they were not against safety precautions but unless there was some leeway, despite mass vaccination drives, small businesses would buckle and the people who made a living this way would die of hunger, poverty and unemployment.

The businessmen demanded an immediate relaxation. They pressed that the government should focus on the successful implementation of SOPs rather than imposing restrictions on businesses.

A final round of negotiation between business leaders and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has been successful at the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

The provincial government then allowed markets to open on Fridays till 10pm and restaurants to offer to dine-in until 12am.

The Trader’s Action Committee said that the government will issue a notification making this official after CM Murad Ali Shah returns from Islamabad. 

