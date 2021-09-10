Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man kills wife for refusing him money

Azam had taken Rs2m from the murder victim on pretext of buying a car

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A woman was shot dead by her husband for refusing him money during early Friday morning. She was the mother of four children.

The incident took place in Gulshan-e-Amna and the murder victim was identified as Mustafeed.

SHO of Airport police station Moosa Kaleem said that the accused, Muhammad Azam, had married Mustafeed a year ago. He said that Azam was the victim’s third husband and had four children, a son and three daughters, from her two previous husbands.

The victim’s body was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem examination.

Speaking with the journalists at the JPMC, the victim’s son said that Azam was demanding money from her mother. According to him, he was at home when Azam shot and killed his mother.

His mother, he said, had earlier sold one of her properties and Azam had already taken Rs2 million from her on the pretext of buying a car but spent the entire amount on buying drugs.

He said that Azam had returned home just two days ago and was demanding money. His mother, he said, insisted that he first show her the car he had bought before handing him more money. She was also insisting to give her full accounting of the money she had already given him.

After a heated exchange, the accused initially left the house, but he came back later demanded money and when the victim refused, he shot her dead. According to the SHO, police had found two cartridge casings of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene. No case had so far been registered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.