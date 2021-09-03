Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula

Rehman tried to jump off and banged head against walls
If you went to the Lahore High Court on Thursday, you might have witnessed quite a spectacle.
Aman was dangling from the balcony of one of the building's corridors, andpeople were trying to lift him up.
ButAbdul Rehman was adamant to jump and die.
Thereason: his wife, Saba, wants separation and refuses to go home with him.According to him, all options for reconciliation have been exhausted.
Thewife filed a khula suit in the court.
Whenhe couldn't persuade his wife to reconsider the suit, he felt out of options.
Afterthe failed attempt to jump off the balcony, he also banged his head against thewalls.
"Ilove my wife and kids dearly and can't live without them," he said,crying.
"Ihave a young daughter and can't stay away from her even for a minute. If Idon't get to live with her, I'll commit suicide."
But,his remonstrations, pleading and outpouring of emotions couldn't make his wifebudge.
Sheleft without Rehman after the court proceedings.