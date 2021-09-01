Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Major power breakdown hits Karachi

70% areas in the city are without electricity

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Karachi is experiencing a major power breakdown with around 70% of the city losing electricity, SAMAA TV has reported.

This is the third major power breakdown in the city this year, the TV said.

Several parts of the city are without power including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Qaidabad, and Shah Faisal Town.

The power supply to Dhabeji, Gharo, and Pipri pumping stations has been suspended as well. According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, this may lead to a water shortage in the city too.

The cause of the breakdown was not immediately clear but some reports suggest that increasing demand has led to power failure as the system could not cope with the load.

The temperature rose to 40 celsius on Wednesday, according to Met Office.

The K-Electric has confirmed “reports of interruption” in a series of tweets and said it was monitoring the situation.

“We are in contact with the teams of NTDC (National Transmission and Despatch Company),” a KE spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the power breakdown was not limited to Karachi and other cities in Sindh such as Jamshoro, Matiari, and Tando Muhammad Khan have also been affected.

In Hyderabad, the electricity supply to 71 HESCO grid stations has been suspended.

Later, the Ministry of Power tweeted that the total supply to K-Electric from the National Transmission and Despatch Company has been restored.

