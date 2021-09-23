Light rain expected in Karachi today

The Met Office has forecast light rain in multiple areas of Karachi today.

The third monsoon system entered Sindh, it said. Rains are forecast in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin till September 25.

Moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities from September 23 to 25.

Karachi will receive scattered rain. The weather is expected to stay pleasant and the sea breeze has returned to the city.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert across the country. Authorities have been instructed to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Rains are also forecast in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

Heavy rain was recorded in different areas of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Multan and Bahawalpur yesterday.