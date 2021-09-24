Law ministry drafts ordinance on extension of NAB chairman

The federal ministry of law and justice has drafted an ordinance to extend the tenure of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

The drafted ordinance will be approved in the next federal cabinet meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After the approval from the federal cabinet, it will be sent to President Arif Alvi.

Sources said some federal ministers and opposition members raised objections over his extension.

Justice Javed Iqbal was appointed chairman on October 8, 2017, following a consensus between the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah.

