Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi

The rain began to lash Karachi late on Wednesday night forcing motorcyclists on the roads to take cover and cars to slow down.

The thundershower came at around 1:30 am and lashed heavily against windows. It took only a few minutes before water began to accumulate on roads and in streets.

The low-lying spots on the Shahrae Faisal were already inundated by 2 am. There were similar reports from other parts of the city.

The Met Office has forecasted rains for Karachi from September 9 to September 11. Other districts in the Sindh province are also likely to receive rain. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert across the country.

Since the rain started late on Wednesday, most of the Karachiites were already at home safely. However, people who were out for one reason or the other were surprised by the sudden downpour.

Some parts of the city faced power outages soon after the rain began. However, many people were amused the K-Electric decided not to pull the plug for their neighbourhoods even during the rains.

And the municipal staff was out on roads to clear water in some areas. A Twitter handle purportedly DMC East’s shared a video showing the municipal workers on a heavily inundated road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.