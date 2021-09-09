Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi

Low-lying spots on the Shahrae Faisal inundated.

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

The rain began to lash Karachi late on Wednesday night forcing motorcyclists on the roads to take cover and cars to slow down.

The thundershower came at around 1:30 am and lashed heavily against windows. It took only a few minutes before water began to accumulate on roads and in streets.

The low-lying spots on the Shahrae Faisal were already inundated by 2 am. There were similar reports from other parts of the city.

The Met Office has forecasted rains for Karachi from September 9 to September 11. Other districts in the Sindh province are also likely to receive rain. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert across the country.

Since the rain started late on Wednesday, most of the Karachiites were already at home safely. However, people who were out for one reason or the other were surprised by the sudden downpour.

Some parts of the city faced power outages soon after the rain began. However, many people were amused the K-Electric decided not to pull the plug for their neighbourhoods even during the rains.

And the municipal staff was out on roads to clear water in some areas. A Twitter handle purportedly DMC East’s shared a video showing the municipal workers on a heavily inundated road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain in Karachi, late night rain in Karachi, Shahrae Faisal water, roads after rain,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Today's Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school...
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur
MSCI downgrades Pakistan's stock market from emerging to frontier
MSCI downgrades Pakistan’s stock market from emerging to frontier
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Four men identified in Lahore rickshaw harassment case
Four men identified in Lahore rickshaw harassment case
Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi
Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.