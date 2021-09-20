Landlord’s pet dog attacks child in Jahanian

A landlord’s pet dog attacked a child in Khanewal district’s Jahanian, the police said Monday.

According to the child’s father, she was immediately rushed to the hospital where she couldn’t sustain the injuries and passed away.

The doctors said the child was bitten on her face, neck, and back.

The animal’s owner has not been arrested neither has an FIR been registered.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a Lahore man was arrested after his pet dogs attacked a nine-year-old child in Iqbal Town. The police arrested the owner of the dog and sent him to jail. A case was registered against him for leaving the dog unleashed.

In Karachi, the Clifton Cantonment Board made it mandatory for dog owners to get their animals registered.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws, etc.

Training pet dogs

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner.

Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet.