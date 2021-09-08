Land records to go digital across Pakistan by 2022: PM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Among the many battles Pakistan is currently fighting, land mafia and global warming are two concerns that can pose grave repercussions to the country. The PTI government's new project to digitalise land records aims at combatting these problems, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday.

At a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier revealed that the digitalisation and cadastral mapping of land in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore will be completed by November 2021. "In the next six months, we will expand the project across the country."

The project will raise problems for the land mafia and multiple corrupt groups. "More than 50% of the cases in court today are related to illegal occupation and sale of land," PM Khan pointed out.

This is because there's no rule of law against the powerful. This "Sher Shah Suri type system" in the country enables corrupt people to manipulate the system and it's the poor who suffer, he said.

The digitalisation of land records will deal with exactly this problem. It will create transparency in the ownership and sale of land. The land records will defeat the qabza groups, the PM remarked.

"I have always stressed the importance of investments by overseas Pakistanis. These people are our underutilised resources," he reiterated.

Investments by overseas Pakistanis can help the country fix its current account deficit and pay off its debts. "We need to create a safe environment for them to invest."

Through the digital land records, people will now be able to see plots, their prices, and ownership online. They will be able to transfer land online.

"This debt capital will unleash Pakistan's potential in the property sector," the PM added. "The land records will defeat the qabza groups."

Protecting the environment

"Pakistan is one of the countries with the least forest cover in the world," Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Pollution and deforestation in big cities are on the rise. This is "alarming".

Through satellite images in the cadastral mapping, the government has found that forest land worth Rs100 billion in Islamabad was either underutilised or taken over by the land mafia.

On a better note, Pakistan's forests in Kashmir have increased from 45 acres to 113 acres, it was revealed in the digital records.

"This is why digital land records are important," the PM pointed out. This new technology will help us protect this land and keep a check on it. It will also help us work in areas where reforestation is required, he added.