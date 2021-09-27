Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Lahore woman senteneced to death for blasphmey

The prosecution presented 11 witnesses

Posted: Sep 27, 2021
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

A lower court in Lahore has sentenced a woman to death over charges of committing blasphemy, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The court has also fined the convict with Rs50,000.

Additional Session Judge Mansoor Qureshi announced the verdict after the trial came to an end, SAMAA TV said.

The prosecution presented 11 witnesses against the women who hails from Lahore, according to the TV.

A case against the accused Salama Tanveer was registered at Nisthar Colony Police Station in 2013.

The court record shows that the FIR was lodged by the prayer leader (Khateeb) of Jamia Masjid Anwar-e-Madina in Bahadar Abad (sic) neighbourhood of Lahore. The prayer leader Qari Iftikhar Ahmad Raza alleged that Salma Tanveer, principal of a local school, had published and distributed a “writing” in the area “whereby she denied khatam-e-nubuwat of the Holy Prophet (P. B. U. H)”.

The FIR alleged that the woman had used derogatory remarks and claimed “her own nubuwat,” according to the court record.

The court has informed Salama Tanveer that she can file an appeal against against the verdict before the High Court within seven days.

Blasphmey law in Pakistan

Under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) anyone who uses derogatory remarks in respect of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahou Alayhe Wasallam) in punishable by death.

The section 295-C of the PPC reads, “Use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet: Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation or by any imputation, innuendo, or insinuation, directly or indirectly, defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

However, no one has ever been executed under the blasphemy law in Pakistan as higher courts have either overturned or commuted sentences by the lower courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

