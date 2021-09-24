Lahore rickshaw harassment case: court rejects bail plea of suspects

A Lahore sessions court has rejected the bail pleas of two men, arrested on charges of harassing a woman in a Chingchi rickshaw on Lahore’s Ravi Road.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Saeed heard the case on Friday. the suspect, Abdul Rehman and Irfan, were brought to court amid tight security.

Their bail requests, which claimed that the men were innocent, were rejected. The judge instructed the police to take the men back to prison.

On September 8, during an identification parade at the Camp Jail, the complainant identified four men. Usman, Irfan, Abdur Rehman, and Sajid followed the woman, passed inappropriate comments, and then lunged at her.

Initially, eight men were detained after a video of the assault went viral on social media. A case was registered at the Lari Adda police station. After the parade, four of them were arrested and sent to jail. According to the police, the prime suspect is yet to be taken into custody.

What happened?

On August 21, a day after the Minar-e-Pakistan incident was reported, another video surfaced on social media. It was 43 seconds long.

A Chingchi rickshaw, on a busy road at night, with the back open for passengers was stuck in traffic. Someone on a motorcycle could be seen filming the passengers. There were two older women sitting in the back of the Chingchi and there is a little girl sitting between them. All around them motorcycles swarm.

Someone close to the phone says, ‘Don’t worry about it…’ and then something inaudible. From the right side of the frame, a tall man with his back to the camera emerges and lunges to the rickshaw. He hoists himself onto its platform, crouches down, and cranes inside over one of the women sitting in the middle and leans over her. It appears that he tried to kiss her. The other woman screams and he backs off.