Lahore reports death from dengue, Punjab launches campaign

Over 49 patients in critical care across province

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Punjab has reported an alarming increase in dengue cases. According to the health department, the most affected city in the province is Lahore. Eight-seven people have been diagnosed with the disease in 24 hours.

Punjab has reported a total of 662 cases of which 588 are from Punjab, and the remaining were reported in Rawalpindi, Multan, Vehari, and Muzaffargarh.

Over 49 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the province. Most of them are in critical care.

On Monday, one death from dengue was reported in Lahore after which Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued orders for the launch of an anti-dengue campaign throughout the province.

He has instructed authorities to monitor precautionary measures taken to prevent dengue, specially in public and private buildings, tire shops, and graveyards. "People should not let water get stagnant inside and on the roofs of their houses," CM Buzdar added.

According to experts, dengue does not have any specific precautionary methods, and the only way to prevent it is through the eradication of mosquitoes. The only way to stop their growing population is through a better system of cleanliness.

Symptoms of dengue

The World Health Organisation has identified the following as symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

  • severe headache
  • pain behind the eyes
  • muscle and joint pains
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • swollen glands
  • rash.

There is, however, no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle aches and pains, and fever. The best options to treat these symptoms are acetaminophen or paracetamol.

 

 
 
 
 

