Lahore men sent to jail for raping women passengers

Suspects' judicial remand extended
An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of two men, accused of raping a woman and her daughter, for 14 days.
The suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Mansab were brought to court amid tight security. At a hearing on Monday, the police told Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta that the victims have identified the men during a parade.
According to the woman’s complaint, last month, Farooq, whose a rickshaw driver, and his friend took them to an empty plot near LDA Avenue and gang-raped them. Police records revealed Farooq has been named in two rape cases before.
Consequently, the court instructed the police to prepare a case challan and submit it at the next hearing. The suspects have, on the other hand, been sent back to jail.
Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:
The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.