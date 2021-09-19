Lahore man strips, harasses woman at doorstep

FIR registered, police obtaining CCTV footage
In an act of what is called exhibitionism, a man stripped off his clothes at the doorstep of a woman in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi, the police said Saturday.
According to CCTV footage obtained by the police, the suspect had been stalking the woman on a motorcycle. He parked his vehicle nearby and stripped in front of the woman.
Horrified, she ran inside the house and came back with her husband within few minutes. By that time, however, the culprit had fled from the scene.
The woman’s husband, Salahuddin Butt, has registered a complaint against unidentified men at the area’s police station. The complaint stated that the woman was returning home after dropping her children to school.
After a video of the crime went viral, people in the neighbourhood demanded action be taken against the culprit immediately.
The police have, on the other hand, said that they are trying to obtain CCTV footage from other cameras installed in the area to identify the suspect.
Sexual harassment is a punishable offence in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Penal Code, offenders are charged under Section 509 [insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment] under these circumstances:
The convicted harassers will be sentenced to jail for at least three years, according to the law. A fine of Rs500,000 will also be imposed on them.
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: