Lahore man strips, harasses woman at doorstep

In an act of what is called exhibitionism, a man stripped off his clothes at the doorstep of a woman in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi, the police said Saturday.

According to CCTV footage obtained by the police, the suspect had been stalking the woman on a motorcycle. He parked his vehicle nearby and stripped in front of the woman.

Horrified, she ran inside the house and came back with her husband within few minutes. By that time, however, the culprit had fled from the scene.

The woman’s husband, Salahuddin Butt, has registered a complaint against unidentified men at the area’s police station. The complaint stated that the woman was returning home after dropping her children to school.

After a video of the crime went viral, people in the neighbourhood demanded action be taken against the culprit immediately.

The police have, on the other hand, said that they are trying to obtain CCTV footage from other cameras installed in the area to identify the suspect.

Harassment in Pakistan

Sexual harassment is a punishable offence in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Penal Code, offenders are charged under Section 509 [insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment] under these circumstances:

Intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman.

Conducts sexual advances, or demands sexual favours or uses verbal or non-verbal communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature which intends to annoy, insult, intimidate or threaten the other person or commits such acts at the premises of workplace, or makes submission to such conduct either explicitly or implicitly a term or condition of an individual’s employment, or makes submission to or rejection of such conduct by an individual a basis for employment decision affecting such individual, or retaliates because of rejection of such behaviour, or conducts such behaviour with the intention of unreasonably interfering with an individual’s work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment.

The convicted harassers will be sentenced to jail for at least three years, according to the law. A fine of Rs500,000 will also be imposed on them.

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: