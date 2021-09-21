Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping seventh-grader

Rs100,000 fine imposed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A Lahore sessions court has sentenced a man to life for raping a 14-year-old girl. A fine of Rs100,000 has been imposed on Nadeem as well. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will undergo simple imprisonment for three months, in addition to the main sentence. At a hearing on Tuesday, Deputy District Prosecutor Syeda Fauzia told the court that a case, under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of Pakistan Penal Code, against the suspect, was registered in 2019 at the Sherakot police station. He was accused of robbery as well. "Nadeem's DNA reports have matched with the samples collected from the crime scene," the investigation officer said. After hearing the arguments, the final verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik. Pakistan’s rape laws Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Lahore sessions court has sentenced a man to life for raping a 14-year-old girl.

A fine of Rs100,000 has been imposed on Nadeem as well. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will undergo simple imprisonment for three months, in addition to the main sentence.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Deputy District Prosecutor Syeda Fauzia told the court that a case, under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of Pakistan
Penal Code, against the suspect, was registered in 2019 at the Sherakot police station.

He was accused of robbery as well. “Nadeem’s DNA reports have matched with the samples collected from the crime scene,” the investigation officer said.

After hearing the arguments, the final verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
Lahore rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore rape case, Lahore sessions court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying 'sorry'
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying ‘sorry’
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.