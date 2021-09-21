Lahore man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping seventh-grader

A Lahore sessions court has sentenced a man to life for raping a 14-year-old girl.

A fine of Rs100,000 has been imposed on Nadeem as well. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will undergo simple imprisonment for three months, in addition to the main sentence.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Deputy District Prosecutor Syeda Fauzia told the court that a case, under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of Pakistan

Penal Code, against the suspect, was registered in 2019 at the Sherakot police station.

He was accused of robbery as well. “Nadeem’s DNA reports have matched with the samples collected from the crime scene,” the investigation officer said.

After hearing the arguments, the final verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.