Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

The Lahore police have arrested a man, identified as Tariq Khan, for harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Ravi Road.

According to the police, the suspect, on a motorcycle, followed the woman on her way back home. He made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw and passed inappropriate comments at her.

The police took notice of the crime after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khan’s motorcycle has been seized and a case under Section 506 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) has been registered at the Ravi Road police station.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: