Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

A video went viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021
Listen to the story
The Lahore police have arrested a man, identified as Tariq Khan, for harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Ravi Road. According to the police, the suspect, on a motorcycle, followed the woman on her way back home. He made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw and passed inappropriate comments at her. The police took notice of the crime after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Khan's motorcycle has been seized and a case under Section 506 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) has been registered at the Ravi Road police station. Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
The Lahore police have arrested a man, identified as Tariq Khan, for harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Ravi Road.

According to the police, the suspect, on a motorcycle, followed the woman on her way back home. He made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw and passed inappropriate comments at her.

The police took notice of the crime after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khan’s motorcycle has been seized and a case under Section 506 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) has been registered at the Ravi Road police station.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
