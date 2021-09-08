Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

A Lahore sessions court has issued arrest warrants for actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case relating to the controversial music video shoot of Qabool at the Wazir Khan Mosque.

The decision was taken at a hearing on Wednesday after Qamar and Saeed failed to appear in court. Judicial Magistrate Javeria Munir Bhatti heard the case.

The arrest warrants have been issued for October 5.

Last year, the Akbari Gate police filed a case against them, on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor, for violating the sanctity of the mosque by dancing during the filming of a music video.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Qamar and Saeed were granted pre-arrest bail on August 23 against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 collectively.

Consequently, the actor and singer issued apologies over the controversial video shoot. Saeed said that he was removing the whole sequence shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The Baari singer also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

Qamar, on the other hand, responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles. After the uproar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue and ordered action against those responsible.

A resolution condemning the shoot was also put forward in the Punjab Assembly by MPA Sameera Komal. She said action should be taken against those who violated the sanctity of the mosque.

A departmental inquiry was initiated by the director-general and secretary of the religious affairs department against the production house as well.