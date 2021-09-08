Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

A case was filed against them last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Screengrab

Listen to the story
A Lahore sessions court has issued arrest warrants for actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case relating to the controversial music video shoot of Qabool at the Wazir Khan Mosque. The decision was taken at a hearing on Wednesday after Qamar and Saeed failed to appear in court. Judicial Magistrate Javeria Munir Bhatti heard the case. The arrest warrants have been issued for October 5. Last year, the Akbari Gate police filed a case against them, on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor, for violating the sanctity of the mosque by dancing during the filming of a music video. The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Qamar and Saeed were granted pre-arrest bail on August 23 against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 collectively. Consequently, the actor and singer issued apologies over the controversial video shoot. Saeed said that he was removing the whole sequence shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore. The Baari singer also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”. Qamar, on the other hand, responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”. A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles. After the uproar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue and ordered action against those responsible. A resolution condemning the shoot was also put forward in the Punjab Assembly by MPA Sameera Komal. She said action should be taken against those who violated the sanctity of the mosque. A departmental inquiry was initiated by the director-general and secretary of the religious affairs department against the production house as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Lahore sessions court has issued arrest warrants for actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case relating to the controversial music video shoot of Qabool at the Wazir Khan Mosque.

The decision was taken at a hearing on Wednesday after Qamar and Saeed failed to appear in court. Judicial Magistrate Javeria Munir Bhatti heard the case.

The arrest warrants have been issued for October 5.

Last year, the Akbari Gate police filed a case against them, on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor, for violating the sanctity of the mosque by dancing during the filming of a music video.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Qamar and Saeed were granted pre-arrest bail on August 23 against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 collectively.

Consequently, the actor and singer issued apologies over the controversial video shoot. Saeed said that he was removing the whole sequence shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The Baari singer also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

Qamar, on the other hand, responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles. After the uproar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue and ordered action against those responsible.

A resolution condemning the shoot was also put forward in the Punjab Assembly by MPA Sameera Komal. She said action should be taken against those who violated the sanctity of the mosque.

A departmental inquiry was initiated by the director-general and secretary of the religious affairs department against the production house as well.

 
Bilal Saeed Saba Qamar
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Saba Qamar, Wazir Khan mosque, Lahore mosque, music video, bilal saeed, qabool music video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt...
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt jobs
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
Today's Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school...
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur
Karachi court revokes bail of Korangi factory owners
Karachi court revokes bail of Korangi factory owners
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.