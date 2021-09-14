Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case

A Lahore court has indicted all the suspects arrested in the murder case of British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar.

Additional Session Judge Naeem Saleem heart the case on Tuesday. The suspects, identified as Zahir Javed Jadoon, Tahir Javed Jadoon, and Waseem, were presented in court amid tight security.

The suspects pleaded not guilty before the judge after which the court summoned the prosecution and witnesses in the case. Consequently, the hearing was adjourned till September 22.

Earlier, on September 7, the court approved the bail of Tahir Javed Jadoon, brother of the prime suspect.

Mayra Zulfiqar, a 26-year-old British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, she had come to Pakistan two months before the murder. She was living with a friend in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added.

In June, the prime suspect, Zahir, confessed to the crime during questioning by the police. He revealed that he befriended Mayra on the internet in 2016. They wanted to marry each other but then differences grew between them.

An FIR including sections of murder, assault and kidnapping was registered against him at the Lahore Defence police station.