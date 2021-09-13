Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
KWSB upgrades its online water tanker service

People can also book tankers by making phone calls

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) online water tanker service has been upgraded, the board’s Managing Director Asadullah Khan said on Monday.

Khan, who visited the office of the online service, reviewed arrangements for facilitating the people in this regard.

People can now download the mobile app for the online water tanker service through KWSB’s website kwsb.gov.pk.

Optionally, they could also book water tankers by making a phone call directly to 0304-1112482.

The online mobile app service is available Monday till Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

The online water tanker service was suspended for a couple of days last week because of the upgradation process.

The water board’s managing director pointed out that the service was first introduced in 2017. In the same year, KWSB also started delivering water tankers through its mobile service.

